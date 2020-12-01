WWE Rumor Roundup - Superstar rejected big offer to become world champion, Legend going through a tough phase due to health issues, Vince McMahon causes major backstage chaos - 30th November 2020

It's that time of the day again when we put together another stacked edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

We begin today's lineup with a backstage story from the past about a controversial Superstar rejecting Vince McMahon's offer to become a world champion in the WWE. The world title victory would have been a historically significant moment, but the Superstar turned down the proposal in favor of another offer.

A top AEW star also almost showed up in WWE before being signed up by Tony Khan's promotion, and the details of the incident have now come to light.

Braun Strowman's WWE status is shrouded in uncertainty, and more updates on his immediate future have been revealed.

A WWE Hall of Famer, who currently works backstage in the WWE, is facing a few health issues.

Vince McMahon was also reportedly responsible for a chaotic situation backstage on SmacDown.

On that note, let's get right to the latest installment of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 Vince McMahon offered Chyna the chance to become a WWE Champion

Advertisement

Chyna will always be remembered as a trailblazer in the annals of pro wrestling history. The WWE Hall of Famer was the first and only woman to win the Intercontinental Championship, and there were even calls for her to win the WWE Championship during the peak of her career.

In fact, the 'Ninth Wonder of the World' could have very well had a WWE title reign on her resume.

Chyna's former manager Anthony Anzaldo, who was interviewed as part of Wrestling Inc's 'Documenting Chyna' series, revealed that Vince McMahon offered Chyna the opportunity to become a WWE Champion. However, there was a catch.

Vince McMahon's proposal meant that Chyna would have to give up the chance of modeling for Playboy.

The former WWE Women's Champion chose Playboy over the WWE Championship.

"They offered her the WWE Championship belt, but Vince said, 'But you can't do Playboy' because she got offered to do Playboy. She chose Playboy over the belt. Vince says, 'If you do Playboy, you don't get the belt.' She said f--k the belt. I'm doing Playboy. Highest selling out of the box Playboy, first week Playboy, in the history of Playboy, more than Kim Kardashian. It's top three of all time behind Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe."

Chyna's WWE career spiraled out of control after reaching a memorable high, and she was released in 2001. Chyna passed away in April 2016.