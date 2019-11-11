WWE Rumor Roundup: Superstar removed from RAW and sent to NXT, Company changes Bray Wyatt's feud - 10th November 2019

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 11 Nov 2019, 04:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman and The Fiend.

While All Elite Wrestling wrapped up another solid PPV offering with Full Gear, WWE continued to build towards the Survivor Series show during the on-going tour in the UK.

There were many developments worth noting from the recent SmackDown and RAW tapings in Manchester, England.

A new WWE Superstar has seemingly been taken off RAW and been sent back to NXT after a short programme on the main roster. The company even taped a backstage segment with big implications on a current RAW storyline.

Elsewhere, the company is grooming a top NXT Superstar for a top spot on the main roster. Another former UFC Champion opened up on possibly joining the WWE in the future.

Becky Lynch also sent out an aggressively-worded message to the locker room.

Bray Wyatt has also been featured in today's roundup and it's with regards to his original Universal title feud. We also managed to include Renee Young's reaction to her husband's outrageously brutal Full Gear match.

We've assembled a stacked lineup today.

#1. Carolina removed from RAW and sent back to NXT

Carolina? Catalina? Irrespective of the confusion surrounding her actual name, the female Superstar's brief time on RAW has come to an end, as revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Advertisement

Carolina was brought up to the RAW brand to be alongside Sin Cara in a feud against Andrade and Zelina Vega.

Vega and Andrade defeated the new team of Cara and Carolina in a mixed tag team match on an episode of RAW recently, which essentially marked the end of the storyline.

Sin Cara took on Drew McIntyre at the RAW taping in Manchester and it was interesting to note that Carolina was not present in his corner.

Meltzer added that Carolina will return to NXT, where she will work on developing her craft just like other developmental talents.

1 / 5 NEXT