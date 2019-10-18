WWE Rumor Roundup: Tag team legend returning within 5 months, Superstar quietly moving towards retirement - 17th October 2019

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 74 // 18 Oct 2019, 07:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

How will the storyline between Sasha Banks and Bayley pan out?

Welcome to our daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

It was a relatively quiet day at the rumor mills as there weren't many stories worth talking about. However, we've still dug deep and managed to get six bits of speculation for today's roundup.

Sasha Banks is the star in focus today as The Boss is mentioned in three different stories today, all of which, are very interesting their own right. A WWE veteran was moved to the alumni section, which pretty much hints at the end of another in-ring career.

Could we see Renee Young follow Jon Moxley to AEW in the future? Mox commented on the possibility of it happening in a recent interview.

Elsewhere, a legendary Superstar confirmed that he will return to WWE TV within five months.

Let's elaborate then, shall we?

#1 Matt Hardy will return within 5 months

Matt Hardy is one of the most active WWE Superstars on social media and even if he isn't on TV, the future Hall of Famer is always in the news for his tweets.

The multiple-time tag team Champion was interacting with the fans on Twitter during which he opened up about his impending return to WWE programming.

Advertisement

The former ECW World Champion confirmed that he will be back in the ring within the next five months. He added that the broken brilliance will be resurrected.

You will. Patience, my friend.. I’m gonna be in a ring & on your TV for a while. Within the next 5 months, I’m confident that one way or another, the #BROKENBrilliance shall be RESURRECTED. https://t.co/GWVv6Te0yK — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 17, 2019

Hardy has not wrestled in a big match since appearing in the 51-man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown in June earlier this year.

Hardy wrestled at a house show in August and has since been kept away from the ring for unknown reasons. His brother Jeff Hardy was in the news recently regarding another DUI arrest. The highly publicised twitter fight between the wives of the Hardy brothers has also been a major talking point in the wrestling fraternity.

However, Matt Hardy is doing what he does best and that is to evolve and push his brand on Twitter.

Hardy was also asked about possibly regretting his decision to return to WWE in 2017 and the 45-year-old Superstar responded by saying:

No. I had to return to @WWE to complete my redemption story. WWE made me, I’ll always be grateful to them. Disliked how I left in 2010 & felt I owed #WWE a debt. Came back & repaid it. The WWE employees have treated me great.

No. I had to return to @WWE to complete my redemption story. WWE made me, I’ll always be grateful to them. Disliked how I left in 2010 & felt I owed #WWE a debt. Came back & repaid it. The WWE employees have treated me great. https://t.co/EfGiQbtQi4 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 17, 2019

1 / 5 NEXT