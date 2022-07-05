WWE Rumor Roundup: Tag team superstar to get a big singles push, Big change in original plan for major match, Backstage details on Theory's MITB win

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest and most noteworthy rumors from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting rumors revolving around big names like Theory, Jey Uso, and Montez Ford.

Theory lost the WWE United States Championship to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank. However, the 24-year-old won the MITB contract later that night. He wasn't a part of the seven-man ladder match initially but was added later at the behest of Adam Pearce. Was his addition a last-minute call or the plan all along? Let's find out:

3) Theory was always set to become Mr. Money in the Bank

Theory @_Theory1 MR. MONEY IN THE BANK MR. MONEY IN THE BANK 💰MR. MONEY IN THE BANK💰 https://t.co/jJiPi4MRZC

Ringside News reported that Theory was planned to be the Money in the Bank winner from the get-go. He wasn't a last-minute addition to the match. The idea was probably to keep it as a surprise until the bout had started. The report also revealed that the talent was not told about the results up until the day of the show.

''Ringside News asked around about Money in the Bank plans and whether things changed late in the game. It seemed that Theory was a last-minute replacement, since he was added right before the match started.''

Theory lost the United States Championship clean to Bobby Lashley. Having him enter the ladder match despite not qualifying for it and then winning it helped negate his title loss and got him a lot of heat from the fans.

2) Montez Ford likely in line for a major singles push in WWE

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio talked about the possibility of WWE breaking up The Street Profits. The team challenged The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at MITB. Despite a valiant effort from the challengers, The Usos won the match in controversial fashion.

Meltzer said that there are a lot of people who want him to have a singles run in WWE. However, if they do split the duo, it might become challenging for Angelo Dawkins to shine on his own.

"I know there are people who want to push him [Montez Ford] as a singles so it’s possible," Dave Meltzer said. "It will be really tough for [Angelo Dawkins] if they break up the team, I can see him really falling off. I can see them [WWE] really wanting to do something with Ford as a single, he’s got a lot of charisma, super athlete, so there are people who are very high on him right now, especially with his new physique."

1) Last-minute change to Montez Ford vs. Jimmy Uso

Last week on RAW, Montez Ford faced Jimmy Uso in a singles match. As per Fightful Select, the plan was for the winner to choose a stipulation for their Tag Team Championship match at Money in the Bank. However, the angle was scrapped, and the two teams faced each other in a conventional bout.

The contest between the two teams lasted over 20 minutes and was considered one of the best tag team bouts in recent times. However, while The Usos won the match, they did so because of an error by the referee, who did not see Ford's shoulder was not touching the mat at the time of the pin.

