WWE's latest PPV offering - Hell in a Cell, is in the books, and the show had many notable takeaways worth dissecting to predict WWE's next course of action.

Randy Orton became a 14-time WWE Champion after beating Drew McIntyre in a hellacious Hell in a Cell contest. What's next for the Legend Killer? How long would his latest reign last? What does WWE have in store for him at WrestleMania 37? Backstage updates from the WWE have revealed a big plan.

The Fiend might be one of the most intimidating WWE characters, but a forgotten masked character from another promotion could be brought back for a dream clash.

John Cena and The Rock are two of the biggest Superstars that WWE has created over the years, and the company has plans of elevating a current talent to a similar level.

A Superstar has also been repackaged and sent back to NXT. Finally, The Miz dropped a big teaser regarding his future as the Money in the Bank contract holder.

#5. WWE wants to elevate Roman Reigns to The Rock and John Cena's level

Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Jey Uso in an 'I Quit' Hell in a Cell match at the recently concluded HIAC PPV. The match was more about the story than the moves, and despite being a lengthy affair, it did the job of elevating the ongoing feud.

WrestlingNews.co reports that the plan is still to have Roman Reigns lead a faction with The Usos. It has been noted that Jey and Jimmy Uso will be reluctant at first, but they will buy into Reigns' vision sooner rather than later.

Roman Reigns was anointed as the family's undisputed leader at Hell in a Cell, and The Usos are expected to follow The Tribal Chief's orders in due time.

The idea behind the whole angle is to take Roman Reigns to a similar level as The Rock and John Cena. However, WWE also has the objective of elevating The Usos, and the reported plan is to have them win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in the future.

The title win will only happen when Jimmy Uso is cleared to return to in-ring action, which isn't happening anytime before 2021.

Roman Reigns is already an established Superstar, but WWE isn't willing to take their feet off the pedal just yet. The company wants Roman Reigns to be the next Rock and John Cena, and going by what's happening on TV; The Tribal Chief is on course towards achieving the goal.