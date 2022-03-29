WWE Rumor Roundup - The Rock is not expected to back out of his planned match, influential star makes a big backstage return, and more (March 28th, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. As always, we've got some major stories to cover today, starting with a much-needed update on The Rock's future.

The WWE Rumor Roundup has all the details of the planned match for The Rock and backstage expectations regarding when The Great One can make his televised return.

A respected star and WWE producer recently made his long-awaited backstage return to the company. We wrapped up the latest WWE Rumor Roundup with a note regarding the scheduling for WrestleMania 38.

#1. Backstage news on The Rock's WWE return

The Rock has not stepped foot inside the squared circle for a full-fledged match in years, but that could all change at next year's WrestleMania.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE expects the Rock to be available for the mega match against Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39.

The Rock is reportedly keen to return to face his cousin, and company officials also believe that the superstar's Hollywood commitments won't come in the way.

The plan to have Reigns vs. Rock has been on the table for several months now. The Brahma Bull is not expected to back out of the match if it gets booked for 'Mania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here's what Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"So the situation with The Rock is exactly what you'd think. The belief is that Rock wants to do it. They believe that is probably main event, but they are all very aware that there are things that could get in the way and that might not happen, but the working idea is Roman Reigns against Rock for L.A. But, it is not etched in stone by any means. That's been the plan for months, and months, and months, and nothing has changed. They're of the opinion that he won't back out, and he really wants it because time is running out on him."

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will most likely happen at WrestleMania 39. It would be interesting to see how the promotion handles the creative build-up for the massive storyline.

#2. Tyson Kidd makes his backstage return on RAW

As reported by Fightful Select, TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, was listed backstage during the recent episode of RAW.

It should be noted that Wilson has not appeared on the internal rundown sheet since January, and there was speculation going around about him possibly being done with the company.

The rumors were previously squashed as people close to TJ stated that he had taken some time off and had not left WWE.

Tyson Kidd has received a lot of praise for his work with the women's division. In his absence, Shawn Daivari, Pat Buck, and Molly Holly shouldered a lot of production duties for the division's segments and matches.

The retired superstar has been credited with transforming women's wrestling in WWE, and we're confident that female talents will be glad to have Wilson back at work.

#3. Stone Cold Steve Austin to close out WrestleMania Saturday

WWE has stacked up the two-night WrestleMania event with some high-profile matches, and Steve Austin's return is inarguably one of the most anticipated moments.

Reddit insider kermit125, who has had a track record of breaking a few backstage stories, revealed that Steve Austin and Kevin Owens' segment/match would end the first night of WrestleMania.

A few days back, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE had locked in Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar to main event the second night of WrestleMania, and that plan remains unchanged.

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Title match was also in contention to headline Night One, but the company seems to be leaning towards Steve Austin and KO to do the honors.

While Austin is not being advertised for a match, the Texas Rattlesnake has been training extensively for his WrestleMania segment. Most fans expect him to deliver more than a Stunner or two over Kevin Owens on April 2nd.

What do you hope to see from Steve Austin and Kevin Owens' WrestleMania angle? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Lennard Surrao