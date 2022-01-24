WWE Rumor Roundup: The Rock's Royal Rumble status, Top official "ordered" a talent to get a haircut, & More (January 23, 2022)

We're back with another exciting WWE Rumor Roundup.

Much speculation has emerged on the Road to Royal Rumble regarding any surprise entrants. Today's edition features The Rock's status for the event and two former names from the company who declined an offer to return.

Meanwhile, a top backstage official "pretty much ordered" a current NXT talent to trim his hair. With that in mind, let's dive straight into these topics.

#3. Higher-ups have not discussed a potential Royal Rumble appearance from The Rock

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast The Rock wins the Royal Rumble!



Big Show would later protest that Rock's feet hit first. He was right. The Rock wins the Royal Rumble!Big Show would later protest that Rock's feet hit first. He was right. https://t.co/QmCOA5dTxr

It's no secret that The Rock is a busy man in Hollywood these days. Rumors about his WWE return have made the rounds online for a while now, and the megastar has not ruled out one more match at some point down the road.

However, the possibility of that happening at the 2022 Royal Rumble event is quite unlikely, Ringside News has reported. As per the website, "Rock was never even once discussed a possibility of appearing."

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier



We were told that "Rock was never even once discussed a possibility of appearing." That should shut down some day-of rumors from churning. There's a lot of talk about the #RoyalRumble right now, but we do know one thing for sure. The Rock is not going to be there.We were told that "Rock was never even once discussed a possibility of appearing." That should shut down some day-of rumors from churning. There's a lot of talk about the #RoyalRumble right now, but we do know one thing for sure. The Rock is not going to be there.We were told that "Rock was never even once discussed a possibility of appearing." That should shut down some day-of rumors from churning.

A dream match against Roman Reigns would be the most apparent direction for The Rock whenever he returns to WWE. All hints indicate that the showdown could happen at WrestleMania 39 in California next year.

#2. WWE contacted The IInspiration for Royal Rumble spots

Cassie Lee @CassieLee The FOMO is real missing out on Hard to Kill but fear not! We are proudly STILL your @impactwrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions!! The FOMO is real missing out on Hard to Kill but fear not! We are proudly STILL your @impactwrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions!! 🏆 https://t.co/iYclWS3Nep

Cassie Lee (f.k.a. Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (f.k.a. Billie Kay) received their releases from Vince McMahon's company days after WrestleMania 37. Both women later joined IMPACT Wrestling, which led to a Knockouts Tag Team Championship victory in October 2021.

According to Fightful Select, WWE offered the duo a chance to compete in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match, but they declined the offer. Lee and McKay reportedly felt it was not the right time to return to the promotion. They also seem happy with their current course in professional wrestling.

While The IInspiration (f.k.a. The IIconics) may not have wanted to appear at this year's Royal Rumble, WWE has confirmed that IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James will compete in the 30-woman contest.

Additionally, speculation suggests that more surprises could be in store for fans at the upcoming event.

#1. John Laurinaitis wanted NXT talent Javier Bernal to get a haircut

Javier Bernal is not a name that most fans are familiar with in wrestling entertainment. Vince McMahon's company signed him last year following the tryouts in Las Vegas.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, "pretty much ordered" Bernal to get a haircut not too long ago. Interestingly, the NXT talent also worked as a hair model in the past.

"During rehearsals, Laurinaitis saw him and talked to him and told him he should cut his hair," stated Meltzer.

Laurinaitis reportedly said the choice was up to Bernal, but it appears he went ahead with the change before a match against Draco Anthony on 205 Live:

Also Read Article Continues below

There have been other occasions where in-ring talents were ordered — even by Vince McMahon — to change their appearance. Several years back, Laurinaitis told current AEW star Lance Archer that he needed to cut his long hair. You can read more about that story HERE.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das