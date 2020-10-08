Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring t you the biggest rumors and stories from the day. In today's edition of the Rumor Roundup, we will talk about a major change that may be taking place for RETRIBUTION, the reason for The Rock agreeing to appear on IMPACT Wrestling, and much more.

We will also take a look at what the future holds for former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and if she will be returning to WWE anytime soon. So without further ado, let us jump into the top rumors and stories from the day:

#5 WWE removed a prominent member from RETRIBUTION?

The WWE had been buzzing since this week's RAW as Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION. The original faction consisted of 5 core members along with an army of minions. However, one of the core members - Mercedez Martinez - who was called Retaliation may be out of the faction.

Here is what WrestlingInc pointed out:

When news broke of WWE registering trademarks for five core Retribution members, Dominik Dijakovic [T-BAR], Dio Maddin [Mace], Shane Thorne [Slapjack] and Mia Yim [Reckoning] all updated their twitter handles or created new accounts with their Retribution names. However, Martinez [Retaliation] continues to go by her NXT name.

Another important hint came when Mustafa Ali showed a clip indicating why each member of RETRIBUTION joined the faction. Mercedez Martinez was not featured in that clip giving rise to the suspicion that she may be done with the group.

RETRIBUTION have caused havoc in WWE ever since the faction made their debut. While the faction has made quite a name for themselves on RAW, RETRIBUTION member Dominik 'T-Bar' Dijakovic has emerged as one of the most entertaining Twitter users as of late.