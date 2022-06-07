WWE Rumor Roundup: Top name being 'buried' because of backstage politics; update on Shinsuke Nakamura's injury; big SummerSlam plan for former champion 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the latest rumors and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around big names like Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch and Shinsuke Nakamura.

As reported previously, reports state that Vince McMahon himself had a role to play in Stephanie McMahon leaving the company. She had announced her 'leave of absence' as the Chief Branding Officer. It was also said that the company is now looking for someone else to replace her. However, this may not be the full story.

3) Rumors on WWE trying to 'bury' Stephanie McMahon for leaving

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

A report by Business Insider stated that WWE wasn't seeing value in Stephanie McMahon, which is why she was edged out. It said that there was no growth in sponsorship and marketing.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has countered these reports. He stated that it was Stephanie's choice to leave:

''Key people in the company... wanted to bury her here. Something happened after she left clearly. The company did a total 180 on her about two weeks after she left.”

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, he also said that Vince McMahon doesn't like it when people leave, and Stephanie's choice might have upset him. She wanted to take leave to spend more time with her family.

2) WWE's plan for Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

Dave Meltzer spoke about plans for Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

He said that the company is holding off a big one-on-one match between the two for SummerSlam:

''Idon’t think they’re going to wait for Mania because they don’t have the depth, probably, to wait 'til Mania. But, I figure they’ll wait to SummerSlam for that and that’s why they didn’t do it here."

He said that the initial idea for Hell in a Cell was a one-on-one match between the RAW Women's Champion and Asuka. Lynch was later added to the fold. He said that they did not even want The Man in the match at first, but decided to go with a three-way instead, which was won by The EST of WWE after she pinned Asuka.

1) Shinsuke Nakamura's injury on SmackDown was a work

Last week on SmackDown, the makeshift team of Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura were defeated by The Usos. During the match, the current tag team champions targeted Nakamura's knee.

He first injured it by hitting the ring steps and then the twins worked on his knee. The attack caused Nakamura to be taken out of the match as medics took him away. It was not clear if his injury was legitimate or merely a work.

A report by Ringside News says that the injury is not real. The King of Strong Style is healthy and his injured knee was just an angle done for the tag team match.

