WWE Rumor Roundup: Top NXT Superstar returning to main-roster; Real reason behind company creating major faction; Ex Universal Champion breaks script during match; Mustafa Ali speaks out - 6th October 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the latest updates and rumors from the world of WWE for you. This week on RAW we saw some brilliant moments like Mustafa Ali joining RETRIBUTION which we will talk about in this article.

We will also take a look at why a former multi-time Champion had been absent from WWE and what is in store after his return. In another interesting story, we will find out why a former WWE Universal Champion stopped his match mid-way and much more.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at the biggest stories of the day:

#5 NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano to join the WWE main roster

Johnny Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae are two names that have been discussed to be moved to the main roster during the upcoming Draft. Gargano is a former NXT Champion and even had a stint on the main roster last year.

Although it has been said that Johnny Wrestling prefers being on NXT

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, we could see two top NXT stars being called up to the main roster by Vince McMahon during the WWE Draft. The two NXT stars are the husband and wife duo of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

While Gargano has been called the backbone of NXT, it is time that he makes the switch to the main roster of WWE as there isn't much left for the fan-favourite to accomplish on the black and gold brand.

