WWE Rumor Roundup: Top star being protected from getting booed by the crowd, Triple H planning a major surprise for SummerSlam? Update on injured superstar's return

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we'll look at some interesting rumors revolving around Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and Triple H.

After Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H became the Head of WWE Creative. SummerSlam will be his first major event as the creative head. It looks like Hunter has something interesting up his sleeve. We'll also look at what the future holds for Cody Rhodes:

3. Triple H planning a major splash at SummerSlam

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes With SummerSlam being his real first show in total control, source says Triple H would like to make a creative splash at the event, HOWEVER- only if it’s makes sense. Won’t just do something to do it.



How about that change of pace, already. With SummerSlam being his real first show in total control, source says Triple H would like to make a creative splash at the event, HOWEVER- only if it’s makes sense. Won’t just do something to do it. How about that change of pace, already.

WrestleVotes reported that Triple H wants to make a big splash at SummerSlam. However, he'll only do something if it makes sense and not just for shock value. There has been speculation about what he could be planning. Could we possibly see a big return?

"With SummerSlam being his real first show in total control, source says Triple H would like to make a creative splash at the event, HOWEVER- only if it’s makes sense. Won’t just do something to do it."

Ringside News reported that while much of SummerSlam has been 'locked,' a few changes might happen. Hunter wants to make the event as memorable as possible.

2. WWE protecting Logan Paul from getting booed

Last week on RAW, the show opened with The Miz and Logan Paul in a brawl inside the ring. It was rare for WWE not to show superstar entrances at the beginning of RAW, with The Miz and Paul fighting in the ring. As per Dave Meltzer, the reason was to prevent Paul from getting booed during his entrance.

The 27-year-old signed a deal with WWE and will face The Miz at SummerSlam. Though he's a big social media sensation, WWE fans are apprehensive about Paul and don't see him as a babyface. Thus, WWE is trying to protect him from negative crowd reactions.

1. Cody Rhodes likely to return at Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes has been out of action since the RAW after Hell in a Cell. Rhodes suffered a torn pec and will be out for nine months. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Rhodes would undergo exams next month to check the progress of his recovery. He added that while a return at Royal Rumble 2023 makes sense, The American Nightmare could come back sooner:

"He is actually expected after exams next month to see how the healing is going to get an actual timeline. They may try and keep it secretive if only so his return would be a surprise. For the injury he has, the idea of a Royal Rumble return would in theory make sense but it’s too soon to know if that’s possible, or if he can make it back sooner," noted Meltzer.

Cody Rhodes was injured by Seth Rollins (in storyline) and is expected to pick up the feud when he returns. Rhodes already holds three wins over Rollins since returning at WrestleMania 38.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Logan Paul remain babyface or turn heel? Heel Babyface 11 votes so far