WWE Rumor Roundup: Top star suspended, disciplinary action against former champion for backstage fights, Randy Orton heat (20th April 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring out the biggest rumours and stories from the world of WWE. It has been a spectacular week of wrestling following WrestleMania 37, and we have a lot of interesting stories for you.

In today's edition, we will take a look at why WWE suspended a 13-time champion over her actions on RAW, backstage heat between Randy Orton and a 5-time WWE Champion and the reason behind WWE sending a superstar for anger management classes. Plus, details on Vince McMahon trying to talk Stone Cold into a return to the ring.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the most interesting stories and rumours from the world of WWE:

#5 Charlotte Flair suspended by WWE for her actions on RAW

BREAKING per @ScrapDaddyAP on #RawTalk, @MsCharlotteWWE is being suspended indefinitely and fined $100K following her actions at the conclusion of #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/tnaQReflDR — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021

WWE announced that 13-time champion Charlotte Flair had been suspended indefinitely after her action on RAW. The suspension is clearly to advance the storyline of her new character, but it could mean that we won't be seeing The Queen on RAW next week or maybe even for a couple of weeks.

Flair had attacked the referee after her loss to Asuka in the main event of RAW. In a gruesome attack, Flair viciously beat the referee even after other officials intervened and tried to stop her from the assault. WWE official Adam Pearce stated on RAW Talk that Charlotte Flair had been officially and indefinitely suspended for attacking a referee.

Charlotte Flair had returned to RAW last week and boldly claimed that she is "the opportunity in the women's decision." She also attacked Rhea Ripley and Asuka during their WrestleMania 37 rematch on RAW last week.

Flair is going all out with her new heel character and it looks like Charlotte Flair will be getting a shot at the RAW Women's Championship whenever she returns from her suspension.

