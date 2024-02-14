WWE Rumor Roundup: Top superstar injured and removed from massive championship match, Potential direction for The Rock, Cody Rhodes WrestleMania plan

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champion The Rock, Shotzi Blackheart, and Cody Rhodes.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the WrestleMania 40 card ever since the press conference in Las Vegas last week. The Rock joined forces with Roman Reigns while Cody Rhodes officially faces The Tribal Chief at the Show of Shows this year. Let's look at the potential plans for The American Nightmare among other rumors.

1) Big plans for The Rock in WWE

As per WrestleVotes, The Great One is poised to embrace his heel persona on WWE television fully. Drawing inspiration from his days as Hollywood Rock, the veteran's storyline is said to be "just beginning." Additionally, it's been reported that "Cody Crybabies" merchandise will be released in the future.

"Sources suggest that The Rock is expected to fully embrace his heel turn, drawing inspiration from his past ‘Hollywood’ Rock persona. Additionally, I’m told to anticipate the release of Rock branded ‘Cody Crybabies’ merchandise. The story is just beginning…" wrote WrestleVotes.

At the WrestleMania Kickoff press event, Cody Rhodes announced Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 40. During the announcement, Rhodes also made comments on Reigns' family, prompting an angry response from The Rock. The Brahma Bull, visibly upset, accused Rhodes of disrespecting his ancestors and slapped the Royal Rumble winner in the face.

2) Cody Rhodes might wrestle twice at WrestleMania 40

While The American Nightmare is locked in to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL, he might have to pull double duty. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that the company is planning a tag team match for the main-event of the first night of WrestleMania. The match would see Rhodes and World Champion Seth Rollins take on The Rock and WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

''The press conference also ended with the idea of a Reigns & Rock vs. Rhodes & Rollins tag team match, which could be on day one at Mania,'' stated Meltzer

On this week's RAW, Seth Rollins joined hands with Rhodes and said that he would be his 'shield' in his battle against The Bloodline. The idea for the tag team match is to have The Rock perform at the show as he has made it clear that he will wrestle at this year's WrestleMania.

3) Shotzi injured and taken out of a Championship match

SmackDown superstar Shotzi was set to compete against Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship. However, in the latest report, it was revealed that she sustained a serious knee injury during a recent NXT taping. She had to be assisted to the back by the medical staff.

A report from Fightful Select stated that NXT General Manager Ava modified the title match to an open challenge after the 31-year-old sustained a severe knee injury. Lash Legend promptly accepted the challenge but ultimately lost to Valkyria.

