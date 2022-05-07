WWE Rumor Roundup - Top star is done with the company, Major Brock Lesnar update, Vince McMahon allegedly breaks a personal rule

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. We kick off today's lineup of stories with a name that hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 38, Brock Lesnar.

#1. The reason why WWE advertised Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania Backlash

Brock Lesnar has not shown up on WWE TV since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. While the Beast Incarnate was originally advertised for WrestleMania Backlash, it has been revealed that the company never had any plans to book Lesnar in the first place.

In a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE falsely advertised Brock Lesnar for the upcoming show as they did not want to spoil the outcome of his WrestleMania 38 match against Reigns. Here's what was reported in WON:

"It is notable WWE had first advertised Brock Lesnar, even though he was never supposed to be on the show. The explanation was that if they didn't advertise Lesnar, it would give people the clue that Lesnar wasn't winning at 'Mania. Anyway, it's direct false advertising."

Rumors suggest that Brock Lesnar could be back on WWE programming by July, and Money in the Bank could be the event where he finally resumes his on-screen run.

While there are no updates regarding his next opponent, Meltzer noted that Lesnar could go back to feuding with Reigns if the company does not have a credible opponent lined up for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#2. Candice LeRae is done with the company after officially becoming a free agent

As reported by Fightful Select, Candice LeRae is a free agent after her contract recently expired.

LeRae's deal was expected to end in the spring, and it was stated that she had shown no indications of re-signing with WWE. The 36-year-old star was added to the alumni section of WWE.com earlier today, and several sources within the company later confirmed her departure.

Candice has not appeared for the promotion since going on maternity leave a few months back. As things stand, she is one of the top free agents currently in wrestling.

LeRae follows her husband, Johnny Gargano, into free agency, and it has been clarified that there is no "ill will" between the couple and officials. Fightful added that the door was open for Gargano and LeRae to return to the company in the future if they choose to do so.

#3. Vince McMahon allegedly broke a personal rule leading up to WrestleMania Backlash

RK-Bro and The Usos were previously advertised for a high-stakes match.

The Usos and RK-Bro's title unification match was given a lot of attention a couple of weeks back as it seemed like the perfect headliner for WrestleMania Backlash. However, WWE eventually nixed the match in favor of a non-title six-man bout featuring Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

It now seems as though the title unification match was never originally the plan. Dave Meltzer explained how Vince McMahon broke a personal rule of his while setting up the main match of WrestleMania Backlash.

While Vince McMahon is not against false advertising, the boss has a rule of not building up to something that will not be delivered on TV. The Usos and RK-Bro were not scheduled to have a "Winner Takes All" match, but McMahon still went ahead with the announcement until the additions of Reigns and McIntyre.

In case you're wondering, the creative team has no plans of going back to the title unification stipulation:

"It’s weird because Vince has a rule as a far as building up something that he eventually will not deliver and there is no plan for a unification, or at least there wasn’t as of a couple of days ago. That could always change, although it makes no sense to do it, so I think that there’s a good chance there won’t be. So as far as why he did it this way, I have no idea. I think that it’s probably something they thought would draw ratings. It doesn’t look like they want one set of tag team champions." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

