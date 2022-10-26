WWE Rumor Roundup: Top superstar's main-event push cancelled because of Bray Wyatt's return, Surprising name set to join the Wyatt 6 faction?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE rumor roundup, where we try and bring the latest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment.

In today's edition, we will look at some interesting rumors revolving around top names like Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, and Vincent.

Bray Wyatt made a spectacular return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. The former WWE champion has shown a new side to himself on SmackDown. There has been speculation that he will be given a new fashion known as Wyatt 6. Let us take a look at who could be the prospective new members of this faction:

#3. Two names are being considered to join Bray Wyatt's faction

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that Wyatt could soon be leading another faction in WWE. Interestingly, two of the names being floated around to join this stable are not even in WWE as of now.

IMPACT Wrestling star Vincent and former ROH star Dutch are considered as Bray Wyatt's future followers.

"Dutch & Vincent’s name have been bandied about for Wyatt characters," said Meltzer.

Vincent was a prominent name in Ring of Honor before making a switch to IMPACT Wrestling. He was part of the Honor No More faction over there, which has now been disbanded. His fellow faction members Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis have already signed with AEW.

#2. Drew McIntyre is no longer the number-one babyface on SmackDown

The series of unfortunate events keep on rolling for the Scottish Warrior. Things have not gone his way ever since he lost the Undisputed WWE Universal championship match against Roman Reigns in front of his home crowd at Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre then suffered a defeat at the hands of Karrion Kross at Extreme Rules 2022. Now, it looks like his spot on the roster has gone to Bray Wyatt.

"WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Drew McIntyre is currently slotted as the second on that list."

Drew McIntyre was pushed to be the top babyface on SmackDown ahead of Wyatt's return. With him being pushed back, it is clear that the company does not intend to give him a big push anytime soon.

#1. Plans for Liv Morgan in WWE

Liv Morgan seems to be joining the dark side ever since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022.

The Miracle Kid has been showing a bit of an edge off of late and behaving in a rather peculiar manner. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that she is no longer going to be a pure babyface:

''The idea is trying to get over that Morgan isn’t just a nice babyface but has a mean streak.''

Liv Morgan was a fan favorite before she won the SmackDown Women's Championship by cashing in the MITB contract. Fans suddenly seemed to turn on her as she started using questionable methods to win her matches.

While it is clear that she hasn't turned heel, the plan is for her to remain babyface but with a more edgy character.

