WWE Rumor Roundup: Top superstars allegedly 'uncomfortable' with Becky Lynch, Massive heat on 9-time champion, Backstage reaction to Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving 

While the two women are still under contract, they walked out of the RAW tapings this week before their scheduled match in the main event. The two left their Women's Tag Team Championship and walked away. Team B.A.D. were set to be part of a six-person match to determine the challenger for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

#3 Naomi and Sasha Banks reportedly felt uncomfortable working with Becky Lynch

It was noted in WWE's statement that Naomi and Banks allegedly felt uncomfortable working with two of the women scheduled for the bout. It is believed they were talking about Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop. However, Fightful Select has reported that the complaint was against Asuka and Becky Lynch.

It was believed that there was no heat between the women. However, It is surprising that Banks and Naomi would possibly call out Becky Lynch as they have worked with her multiple times. In the end, the main event was changed to a one-on-one match between Asuka and Lynch.

#2 Backstage reaction to Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE

Wade Keller of PWTotch has stated that the locker room and management were puzzled at Banks and Naomi's behavior. He said that the two women did not get much sympathy backstage, and the general belief was that they overreacted to a minor issue.

''People are just kind of shaking their heads. The instinct with the people that I'm communicating with is Sasha overreacting to a normal day at work and having been kind of worked up heading into today over some things that might not be all that worth getting worked up over," said Keller.

He also noted that the situation is not a "work." The report also stated that there was no 'instant sympathy' for them backstage and that they took a stand for some injustice. The reaction is more on the lines of 'where did that come from?'.

#1 Rumors around massive heat on Sasha Banks

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio has stated that there is a lot of heat on Sasha Banks. The former six-time women's champion's actions of walking out during RAW have not gone well with a lot of people.

She was currently in her third reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Her partner Naomi also walked out of RAW, but The Boss is possibly getting more heat.

"I mean, there’s a lot of heat on Sasha Banks right now, as there would be and I’ve heard from people you know not in management," said Meltzer.

It is not known at this point what the future holds for Banks or Naomi. As per some reports, it is believed that Vince McMahon wasn't too perturbed by the incident. Rumors suggested that the two women were not happy with WWE's future plans for them, which caused the issue.

