WWE Rumor Roundup: Top superstars to lose push under Triple H? Dangerous error during Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Reason for Theory's absence 

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar tore the house down during their Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. The highlight of the match was Brock Lesnar using a tractor to lift up the entire ring from one side. However, the dangerous spot did not go as planned :

3) Unplanned problem during Brock Lesnar's ring-lift spot

PWInsider has noted that the spot where Lesnar operates the tractor to move the ring got pushed back towards the announcer's desk 'harder and rougher' than planned. The spot was practiced once before, however it wasn't Lesnar who did the rehearsing but someone from the production.

"The Brock Lesnar tractor spot at Summerslam where he pushed the ring back towards the announcers' table was apparently far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for.''

Despite The Beast Incarnate's best efforts, it was Reigns who ended up winning the match and retaining the unified world championship. Following the match, Lesnar climbed up into the devastated ring and tipped his hat to the fans.

2) Reason for Theory being absent on RAW this week

Mr. Money in the Bank was not present on RAW this week. Theory's absence came as a surprise considering that he has been receiving a big push in WWE. A-Town Down lost his United States title match against Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam and also failed to cash-in his MITB Contract.

However, WrestlingInc stated that a possible reason why he wasn't in RAW could be the passing of his uncle over the weekend.

''While not confirmed by WWE or Theory himself, a possible explanation is that the 25-year-old wrestler was mourning the loss of his beloved uncle, who passed away over the weekend.''

The 25-year-old may have taken the time off to mourn his loss. They also said that neither WWE nor Theory have confirmed this as he was present for SummerSlam on Saturday, but was absent from RAW on Monday.

1) Top superstars worried about losing their push in WWE

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that while the response to The Game becoming the creative head has been positive backstage. However, he said that certain superstars who were pushed by Vince McMahon are now worried about losing their push under Triple H.

''But there are definitely people who are worried that they're gonna lose their spots, and there will be some people who will, because you're gonna have different visions of who the top people are. And not everyone can be a top person," said Meltzer.

Since taking charge, Triple H has already made some interesting changes to the shows. He has begun pushing NXT superstars like Ciampa and Iyo Sky on RAW. WrestlingNews.co pointed out that Omos has been absent from RAW ever since The Game's reign began despite him being heavily pushed by Vince McMahon.

