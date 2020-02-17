WWE Rumor Roundup - Triple H says emotional goodbye to popular name, Major Superstar to miss WrestleMania 36 - 16 February 2020

Triple H/WrestleMania 36 logo.

WWE just wrapped up one of its biggest Takeover events and the show thankfully managed to live up to all the hype.

A popular name was given a tearful send-off by Triple H and The Undisputed Era after the show, a departure that has caught us off guard.

Moving away from NXT, two massive WrestleMania matches were confirmed by sources backstage, one of them being a dream match for the ages.

Two big returns were also revealed for the upcoming episode of RAW and it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the two returning veterans.

A legendary MMA star has also reportedly begun training at the WWE Performance Center and there is a possibility that he could get signed up by the WWE.

Today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup is as insightful as always and here is the detailed list for the day:

#6. Triple H and The Undisputed Era say goodbye to Cathy Kelly after NXT Takeover: Portland

Cathy Kelly's last Q&A session with Triple H was a very emotional one as it was the popular backstage interviewer's final day in the company,

Kelly broke down as Triple H thanked her for giving her all towards making NXT one of the best wrestling shows on earth. Triple H added that he expects to see Kelly somewhere down the road as she will always be a part of the NXT family.

The Undisputed Era joined the touching farewell segment and made Kelly the honorary fifth member of the faction.

Cathy Kelly ends her four-year stint with the company and we at Sportskeeda wish her all the best for her future.

As we had reported earlier, Kelly put in her release request weeks ago and WWE respected her decision.

