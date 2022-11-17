WWE Rumor Roundup: Triple H set to give a massive push to the 25-year-old star, Details on Stone Cold's potential WrestleMania 39 match 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Austin Theory, Dominik Mysterio, and Stone Cold.

Austin Theory lost his Money in the Bank contract after he unsuccessfully cashed in for a shot at Seth Rollins' United States Championship. Many saw the angle as Triple H burying Theory and his push. However, that is seemingly not the case. Apart from that, we will also look at what the future may hold for Stone Cold in WWE and the possibility of a WrestleMania match.

3) Details on Stone Cold's potential match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Several reports have suggested that Triple H is interested in having Stone Cold return for WrestleMania next year. However, it is unknown whether it would be in a wrestling role. A new possible update by Fightful Select has indicated that Triple H is in talks with Austin to have another match at The Show of Shows.

''As per the report, WWE wants to do more with Steve [Austin] and made an offer to him to do another match. Fightful noted that they were told by a source that the company and Austin were "far apart" in terms of their initial offer.''

Former WWE Champion Stone Cold made his much-awaited return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in a bout against Kevin Owens. He had been away from the ring for around 19 years but decided to finally have one more match this year. It will be interesting to see who WWE has in mind as Austin's possible opponent next year.

2) Austin Theory to seemingly get a major push in WWE despite failed MITB cash-in

Triple H's creative decision to have Theory cash in on a 'mid-card' title like the United States Championship and then fail did not go well with many fans.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer made it clear that the primary reason why he lost the MITB contract was that he was possibly being repackaged. The former champion is expected to drop his current selfie gimmick in the coming weeks.

"The show is all about making Austin Theory dump in the selfie thing which quite frankly, if you’re gonna make him a top guy, you needed to dump it. That was very much the second-match guy gimmick anyway. So they’re dumping that and trying to get him to be more of a vicious guy and put him in there," reported Meltzer.

He further stated that WWE is planning to have a major feud between The Now Austin Theory and The Visionary Seth Rollins. The rumored program could culminate in a big match at a premium live event.

1) Plans for Dominik Mysterio were allegedly changed at the last minute

This week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio picked up a win over veteran Shelton Benjamin. However, the match was reportedly a last-minute addition to the show and wasn't part of the original plans. Rey Mysterio's son needed help from Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to defeat the former Intercontinental Champion.

Fightful Select suggested that Dominik was not scheduled to compete on RAW this week. It has been speculated that his stablemate Damian Priest was initially set to face.

