WWE Rumor Roundup: Triple H shocked by Vince McMahon's decision, Speculation on 7-time World Champion retiring, Former IC Champion to join Hall of Fame - 17th February 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest stories from the day. With WrestleMania 36 right around the corner, there are a lot of dynamics that are about to change in the company with the build for the grandest stage of them all already in full gear.

On today's edition, we will talk about what the future holds for one of the greatest Superstars, Triple H's reaction to Vince McMahon's unexpected decision among other things. So without further ado, let us jump in:

#5 Triple H shocked by Vince McMahon's booking decision

WWE presented the latest NXT Takeover this Sunday - Takeover: Portland - to great fanfare. The PPV was hailed as a spectacular show and the fans saw many great moments from the black and yellow brand.

One of the most unexpected moments came when 10-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made an appearance on the show and stated that she will face Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Speaking on a media call after the NXT Takeover: Portland show, Triple H revealed that he was shocked by Vince McMahon's decision to have Flair face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

To be honest, it was shocking to me when it was first mentioned to me. I believe that this was just a decision from Vince's part on understanding the other stories for the women. To me, you have opportunities where you look in a moment in time and ask is Charlotte going after Bayley and Sasha Banks [on SmackDown], does she come after Becky Lynch [on Raw].

You've seen that before and we're looking into something fresh and you see that with Shayna Baszler going after Becky Lynch and you see that in different ways on SmackDown with where they're going. So this was a way for Charlotte Flair needing to be in that big, epic role. I think it really had nothing more to do with that. It's good storytelling and that's what the goal is here, good storytelling across the board." (H/T Fightful)

