WWE Rumors - Drew McIntyre advertised to face legend; former tag team reunites for RAW show

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania, as many matches for this year's show already confirmed, or at least, teased by WWE. On the Road to WrestleMania, one of the stops for WWE and RAW is Barclays Center in New York, where the red brand will host a show on March 2.

PWInsider have reported that local ads in New York have promoted three matches for this show, which will be the Red brand's go-home show for Elimination Chamber. Elimination Chamber will be held on March 8, 2020 and is the final stop before WrestleMania 36.

As per the report, 2020 men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre, will face Randy Orton, who is currently in a feud with Edge. Seth Rollins will reportedly face Big Show, who returned to WWE television last month, siding with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in their feud with Rollins and AOP.

The third match that has been advertised for the RAW show in New York is The Kabuki Warriors - the current WWE Women's Tag Team champions - facing the duo of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who were a former tag team. The two teams previously wrestled each other back in December at the TLC pay-per-view, where the Kabuki Warriors defeated Lynch and Flair to retain their titles.

Flair is set to face NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36, after winning the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match. Lynch, meanwhile, will most likely face Shayna Baszler at the Show of Shows, but the former NXT Women's Champion has to win an Elimination Chamber match at the PPV of the same name, to get a shot at Baszler.

