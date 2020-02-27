WWE Rumor Roundup: Triple H warned 2 Superstars they would be buried, former champion 'not sure' of return and more – 27 February 2020

In today's rumor roundup ahead of the WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, we take a look at the stories that could impact the company after the PPV. 10-time champion set to move to NXT soon? Big update on the Universal title match at WrestleMania 36 and more!

Before we get to those big rumors, let's take a look at the headline-makers:

Triple H warned 2 Superstars that they would be buried

"Do you want to make friends or do you want to make money?"



WWE #RuthlessAggression Episode 3 - "Evolution," available MONDAY on WWE Network. @TripleH @RandyOrton @DaveBautista @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/sIWDcrugFZ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 22, 2020

Triple H has revealed that he warned Batista and Randy Orton that they would be buried by the other Superstars once they joined Evolution. He claims that joining a big faction like that was going to make everyone hate them but that was a chance they had to take.

“Dave, Randy, listen, let me talk to you guys. I pulled them in a room and I said, ‘So you are about to hit the hate button from everybody.’ Every single person in this room, they’re going to tell you, ‘Why man, this is a great opportunity,’ and they’re going to bury you. All of a sudden, everybody you thought was your friend, you’re going to find out they’re not your friends.”

Batista also spoke about it and said he was asked just one important question by Triple H, "Do you want to make friends or do you want to make money?" and that was enough for him to make the decision.

Former champion 'not sure' of return

I have no idea! And maybe...I’ll pitch it https://t.co/RhY7Bc5XwM — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) February 26, 2020

Nia Jax has revealed that she is not sure of when she will be making her in-ring return. The former women's champion has been out of action since WrestleMania 35 after undergoing a double ACL surgery.

She was touted to make her return at the Royal Rumble but that did not happen. She has already sent a warning to Mandy Rose that she will be coming for her for breaking Otis' heart and is just waiting for WWE's approval.

