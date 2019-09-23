WWE Rumor Roundup: Truth regarding rumor about Sheamus and Becky Lynch, babyface turn planned for top heel - 22nd September 2019

Just another happening day at the rumor mills.

Welcome once again to our daily rumor roundup. We put together all the biggest bits of speculation that's currently circulating in the world of WWE in one convenient location.

Today's roundup has a few big names as interesting stories about The Rock and Shawn Michaels have managed to find their way into the latest edition.

There was also a big possible spoiler regarding the futures of Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt.

An absent fan-favourite has also been advertised to make his much-anticipated WWE return.

The real truth about a well-known rumor regarding Sheamus and Becky Lynch was also revealed.

As we said, there are tons of good stuff today. Let's delve right into them in detail.

#1. WWE's face turn plans for The Fiend

The era of The Fiend is upon us in the WWE and the fans aren't complaining. Bray Wyatt's demented new gimmick is a raging success and the best part is that he's just getting started.

Even the company is firmly behind the former WWE Champion and has reportedly chalked out an extensive plan for the new character, as per Paul Davis of Wrestling News.

The current plan is to continue to push Wyatt as one of the biggest heels in the company for a long time until he can be turned into the biggest babyface. It was added that the process could take years.

While the company acknowledges the fact that Wyatt gets babyface reactions despite being pushed as a heel these days, there are currently no plans to turn him into a full-fledged face.

"If all goes according to plan, Wyatt will continue as one of the biggest (if not the biggest) heels in the company and at some point (it could be years from now) he’ll turn into one of (if not the biggest) babyfaces in the company. People in WWE are aware of the babyface reactions he is getting right now but I’m told there are no plans for him to turn right now."

Bray Wyatt is scheduled to take on Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell PPV on October 6th and is widely expected to dethrone The Beastslayer as the new champion.

Vince McMahon and everyone backstage are big fans of The Fiend and that is expected to yield fruitful outcomes for Wyatt in the near future.

