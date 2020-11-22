WWE Rumor Roundup - Two more big firings revealed, Top Superstar's request to say goodbye to Vince McMahon denied, Alexa Bliss-Sasha Banks backstage relationship - 21st November 2020

WWE's focus is entirely on delivering a memorable Survivor Series. While there is a considerable amount of hype for Survivor Series, there is a lot happening apart from the pay-per-view that also needs attention. We take a look at the biggest stories doing the rounds in the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup.

The company has fired two executives, and the rumors suggest that more releases could be on its way. A recently released Superstar was reportedly not allowed to say goodbye to Vince McMahon after the firing.

The stories regarding the backstage heat between Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss have been prevalent for a long time. We have a possible update on the backstage relationship between the two Superstars.

Paul Heyman also provided an update of what to expect from Brock Lesnar when he returns, keeping in his ongoing alliance with Roman Reigns in mind.

We were also given an update on the return of Drew McIntyre's old entrance theme.

#5. Top WWE executives fired from the company, more departures coming soon

It's been a few months since that fateful day in April when WWE released several Superstars and furloughed many backstage personnel. However, WWE is not done with the departures as the company's top management has also been affected by the recent developments.

PWInsider reported that John Brody, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships, has been let go by WWE.

Brody was previously heading the Global Sales and Partnerships division of WWE, which was shifted under Stephanie McMahon's control last month. Brody began to report to McMahon following the move.

The executive was released on either Wednesday or Thursday. Brody worked for the company for six years and was seen as a vital member of WWE's global sales plans.

Several members of Brody's team were furloughed earlier this year in April, and some of them were even let go by WWE.

PWInsider also released another report confirming the release of Brian Nurse, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, who was with WWE since 2018. Brian Nurse reported directly to Vince McMahon, and as noted by PWInsider, Nurse 'was as high as possible within the hierarchy of the company.'

The report also added that more executive terminations are expected to happen this week.

Despite WWE recording record profits, the Superstars and staff members aren't the only ones who suffered from the cost-cutting measures of WWE as it seems the top echelon of the company has also taken a significant hit.