WWE Rumor Roundup: Uncertainty regarding Roman Reigns' future, Former champion getting major praise

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some big rumors revolving around names like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair, among others.

Roman Reigns created quite a buzz recently when he stated during a live event in New Jersey that he may not be returning. He made more cryptic remarks about fans seeing him team up with his cousins The Usos for the last time at WrestleMania Backlash. As per new reports, Reigns has signed a new contract with WWE which has him working fewer working dates.

3) Rumors on Roman Reigns' new contract with WWE

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, "The Needle Mover" has negotiated a new contract with the company. As per the new deal, he will be working on fewer house shows from now on. Meltzer also noted that his new deal is similar to that of Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan.

"He's got the power to maintain the championship and work fewer dates like Lesnar had and Hulk Hogan used to have, so he's going to be in a new phase in his life,'' said Meltzer

Meltzer noted that Reigns has young children and probably wants to have a lighter schedule. He wants to preserve his body so that he can lengthen his career.

2) Uncertainity over The Tribal Chief's future

As mentioned above, Reigns will be working on less house shows as per his new contract. However, as per PWInsider, Reigns will not be featured at all in weekly tapings or live events for June and July. He is only advertised for Money In The Bank on July 2nd and SummerSlam on July 30th.

''WWE is not advertising Reigns for any weekly tapings or house shows for July and August. After the June 24 episode of SmackDown, Reigns is only advertised for two WWE shows: Money In The Bank (July 2) and SummerSlam (July 30).''

Despite Reigns being the current WWE Universal Champion, his future is uncertain at this point. Unless the company decides to make someone else the top champion, we might be seeing an absentee world champion in the coming time.

1) Molly Holly praised for her work backstage

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly was hired as a backstage producer last year. The former Women's Champion has been commended for her performance. She was one behind putting together the match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

Cagesideseats have stated that her positive impact on the women's division has been pointed out:

''Molly Holly produced Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Flair’s match at WrestleMania Backlash, and positive reviews for that has led to people pointing out the positive impact the Hall of Famer’s had on the women’s division since being hired last year.''

Flair and Rousey battled in an 'I Quit' match. "The Baddest Woman On The Planet" defeated "The Queen" to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you concerned with Roman Reigns possibly going on a sabbatical? Yes No 15 votes so far

Edited by Ken Norris