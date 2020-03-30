WWE Rumor Roundup - Unfortunate news about Roman Reigns' future, Former Superstar to retire in 1 year, Fiend's new look - 29th March 2020

Vince McMahon is also not interested in getting back two big-name former WWE Superstars.

A former WWE Champion has also fallen sick and could miss WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns and The Fiend

Welcome to another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

As always, we bring to you all the latest stories, rumors and speculation from the world of WWE and the day that went by was as happening as ever.

Roman Reigns is trending for all the unfortunate reasons and the latest update doesn't paint a promising picture about his return.

A former WWE Superstar teased returning to wrestling, while also dropping hints about coming back to WWE, and joining AEW or NWA.

Bray Wyatt teased unveiling a brand new mask with an incredible social media teaser.

A report also stated that Vince McMahon may have no interest in signing two accomplished former WWE Superstars.

The company also apparently broke an important regulation that has been in place during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during the most recent episode of SmackDown.

Regarding WrestleMania, another title match may have undergone a big change due to a Superstar's untimely sickness.

It's a diverse lineup today, so let's get right to it.

#6. Concern about Roman Reigns' return

Roman Reigns had to allegedly pull out of his WrestleMania match against Goldberg due to the fear of getting infected by the Covid-19 virus. Reigns has a greater risk of getting sick as his immune system is relatively feeble due to his well-documented battle against CML leukemia.

The WWE Universe is expecting to see The Big Dog back in action after WrestleMania however, his return may not happen until the coronavirus situation is brought under control.

Dave Meltzer opened up on the concern regarding Reigns' return on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was noted that Reigns should not be in large groups until the pandemic dies down for good as it does pose an alarming risk to his health. Self-isolation is the best option for The Big Dog, at least for the foreseeable future.

The other thing that was brought up to me actually yesterday by someone was that you realize for both of those guys (Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan), certainly for Roman Reigns, that he probably, and I'm sure this isn't going to happen, but realistically, he probably shouldn't be doing this for a long time. This is not about WrestleMania, this is about long after WrestleMania. We have until this thing is way under control, and I'm not talking about where we're going to restaurants again, but way under control or there is a vaccine, hopefully, that soon.

WWE is yet to make the change to the Universal title match but the angle is expected to be aired on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

When it comes to Reigns, keeping the existing circumstances in mind, we may not see him back in action even after WrestleMania 36.

