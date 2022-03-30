WWE Rumor Roundup: Unhappy top star set to join AEW, Shane McMahon returning for WrestleMania despite controversial exit, bad news for former Universal champion?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the latest rumors and stories from sports entertainment. Today's edition will look at some big stories revolving around top names like Finn Balor, Shane McMahon, and Toni Storm.

Shane McMahon returned to WWE for the Royal Rumble this year. However, the company let him go soon after because of his behavior. McMahon allegedly caused a lot of ruckus backstage and wanted things to go his way at the show.

#3 Rumors regarding Shane McMahon's return

Despite being 'let go' due to his behavior during Royal Rumble, it seems Shane McMahon is set for a return. Vince McMahon's son will be part of WrestleMania Weekend as per PWInsider. There is no word on the exact plans for him, but he will be in town for the entire weekend.

Reports have revealed that the company's original plan for WrestleMania was to have Seth Rollins face Shane McMahon at The Show of Shows. While it is speculated that Rollins' mystery opponent will be Cody Rhodes, maybe we are in for a swerve!

#2 Bad news for Finn Balor?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that WWE initially planned a WrestleMania match between US Champion Finn Balor and Damian Priest. He also said that Priest's non-title win over Balor on RAW would indicate that the two would have a match. However, nothing has been announced.

Priest and Balor have instead been advertised as participants in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown this week. Neither man features on the official WrestleMania card as of now. With just a few days left for the mega event, The Prince might not be able to take his place at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1 Former WWE Superstar Toni Storm set to join AEW

Toni Storm could soon become All Elite.

Fightful Select has reported that former WWE Superstar Toni Storm will likely join AEW soon. The report also suggests that several people in the latter promotion are pushing for her to get signed.

Storm had asked for her release as she wasn't happy in WWE because of the burnout. There is speculation that the former NXT UK Women's Champion will debut on AEW Dynamite this week in a match against The Bunny. Her non-compete clause ends one day before Dynamite, making it very much possible for her to jump ship.

