WWE Rumor Roundup: Update on Big E's first appearance in 10 months, Sami Zayn's WrestleMania dreams squashed, where is Bray Wyatt?

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list looks at backstage plans to bring back a beloved superstar who was forced to take a hiatus after a horrific injury. Additionally, here is an update on the whereabouts of Bray Wyatt ahead of this week's SmackDown.

We also came across a disheartening update on Sami Zayn's potential title match at WrestleMania 39. The top babyface has delivered an incredible storyline alongside Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, but the payoff might be sacrificed for a current champion.

Here, we look at the biggest rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 WWE reportedly set to bring back Big E for WrestleMania 39

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Wishing Big E can come back and have another run as WWE Champion Wishing Big E can come back and have another run as WWE Champion 🙏 https://t.co/dNjYeOpyrb

Former world champion Big E has remained off television since he, unfortunately, suffered a broken neck on SmackDown in May last year. According to Dave Meltzer, WWE is reportedly planning to have the New Day member appear on television at WrestleMania 39.

"I don’t think if anything will come of this or if Kingston’s injury changes this, but we had heard of an idea for E to be at WrestleMania and the three of them would come out together if that would be the right thing to do and if E could come back soon," said Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Kofi Kingston suffered an injury during a recent brawl on WWE SmackDown. Xavier Woods subsequently replaced his New Day teammate in the Fatal 5-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender who will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. Kingston is set to undergo surgery on his ankle injury this week.

#2 Plans for Sami Zayn's title match at WrestleMania seemingly changed due to political reasons

Fans are eagerly waiting for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to reunite for their title feud with The Usos. The two teams are rumored to lock horns for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. Many expected this match to be the main event of Night 1.

However, Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer has reported that those plans are in jeopardy due to "political reasons." Instead, the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley is now expected to close WrestleMania Night 1.

''When we had asked about Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn headlining night one, since at the time Zayn was the company’s hottest babyface character, we were told that there were political reasons in play to where Flair vs. Ripley would most likely get that spot.''

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips When Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally hug it out, its gonna be amazing When Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally hug it out, its gonna be amazing https://t.co/rK9zwy93bK

So far, Kevin Owens has refused to join forces with Sami Zayn in their mutual goal to destroy The Bloodline. For now, the latter only has Cody Rhodes backing him in his war with the Roman Reigns-led faction. Sami Zayn is set to confront Jey Uso on SmackDown tonight, and it will be interesting to see if he is alone once again.

#3 Will Bray Wyatt appear on WWE SmackDown this week?

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

There have been several speculations about Bray Wyatt amidst his absence from SmackDown and WWE house shows. Recent backstage reports have claimed that the former Universal Champion is battling undisclosed physical issues. According to Xero News, Bray Wyatt won't appear on WWE SmackDown this week. This will be the third week in a row that he will be absent from the blue brand.

He was supposed to face Bobby Lashley in a match at WrestleMania. Their feud had already kickstarted on the road to WrestleMania, but now it appears that the match might be canceled. The All Mighty has openly hinted at facing a different opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All, raising concerns over Bray Wyatt's future in WWE.

