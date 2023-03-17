SmackDown Preview: Jey Uso booked for massive confrontation, surprising heel turn after 3 years, top RAW Superstars hijack the show

We are merely a few hours away from an exciting edition of WWE SmackDown lined up for fans. A huge match has been confirmed for the show that will crown a former world champion as the no.1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

But all eyes will be on the biggest storyline of the blue brand, with a must-watch confrontation between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn booked for the episode. Additionally, other top superstars will look for every opportunity to gain momentum ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Here, we look at things that could transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Sami Zayn set to confront Jey Uso on SmackDown

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Hollywood is gonna be calling Jey next if he keeps this up The way Jey Uso made everyone believe that he was gonna leave The Bloodline and join up with Sami Zayn was brilliantHollywood is gonna be calling Jey next if he keeps this up The way Jey Uso made everyone believe that he was gonna leave The Bloodline and join up with Sami Zayn was brilliant🔥🔥 Hollywood is gonna be calling Jey next if he keeps this up https://t.co/9qu5rDOiQY

Jey Uso stunned the WWE Universe when he betrayed Sami Zayn for The Bloodline. Last week on SmackDown, Zayn and Cody Rhodes brawled with The Usos in the show's closing moments and stood tall. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions were taken aback, but they will be better prepared tonight.

WWE has confirmed that Sami Zayn will confront Jey Uso tonight on SmackDown. Their relationship has been one of the biggest highlights of Zayn's run alongside Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. They are expected to engage in an emotional confrontation on the blue brand this week.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE On #SmackDown , Cody Rhodes confronted The Usos. This led to a brawl between Cody, Sami Zayn & The Usos with Rhodes & Zayn standing tall to close the show. On #SmackDown, Cody Rhodes confronted The Usos. This led to a brawl between Cody, Sami Zayn & The Usos with Rhodes & Zayn standing tall to close the show.#WWE https://t.co/0XOjHaY66F

However, Zayn could easily fall victim to the numbers disadvantage against The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Perhaps we will see Cody Rhodes make a surprise appearance and back Sami Zayn if The Bloodline members attack him on SmackDown.

#2 Drew McIntyre and Sheamus battle it out for a title opportunity at WrestleMania

Last week, a Fatal 5-Way match to determine the next challenger for Intercontinental Champion Gunther ended controversially. The bout's closing moments saw Drew McIntyre and Sheamus pin LA Knight and Xavier Woods simultaneously to win the match.

Later in the night, Adam Pearce booked the two best friends for a singles match to determine the sole challenger for the Imperium leader. Sheamus is already upset with McIntyre for challenging Gunther. However, McIntyre believes that The Celtic Warrior didn't capitalize on his opportunity, and now someone else deserves the chance. WWE has planted seeds for a potential fallout between the two real-life best friends.

The feud could see a major swerve unfold if McIntyre hints at a potential heel turn by jeopardizing Sheamus' position in his title hunt. It is worth noting that fans have vocally expressed their desire to watch Gunther defend his gold against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if the creative team decides to pursue that option heading into the mega event.

#3 Dominik continues to torment Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio appeared on RAW earlier this week to address fans after it was announced that he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. However, his son Dominik interrupted him during the show and insulted him for being a bad father. Following that, the Judgment Day member challenged Rey Mysterio to a match at WrestleMania.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Rey Mysterio to snap and attack his son. The masked legend refused to face his son at WrestleMania, which caused Dominik to attack his father again. The RAW Superstar is expected to continue tormenting Rey Mysterio on SmackDown tonight to force him into accepting his WrestleMania challenge.

#4 RAW Superstars make their presence known on WWE SmackDown

Latest backstage reports have claimed that WWE will continue to blur the lines between the two brands on Road to WrestleMania. Apart from Cody Rhodes and Dominik, we might see other RAW Superstars make their surprise appearance on the blue brand tonight.

Legado Del Fantasma took it upon themselves to back Rey Mysterio in his run-ins with The Judgment Day. Santos Escobar's special interest in this feud has led to Finn Balor and Damian Priest also making their presence known alongside Dominik. Additionally, Rhea Ripley is expected to be present alongside Dominik and potentially confront SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair again ahead of their title match at WrestleMania.

