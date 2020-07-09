WWE Rumor Roundup: Veteran calls former World Champion 'poison' of the locker room; Vince McMahon responsible for big push; Randy Orton's SummerSlam opponent - 9 July 2020

On today's edition, we will talk about Vince McMahon's new project, what role Drew McIntyre played in Slater's return, and Randy Orton's possible opponent at SummerSlam.

We will also take a look at what WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross had to say about the late Ultimate Warrior and why he never liked the former WWE Champion. So without any further ado, let us take a look at the biggest stories:

#5 Jim Ross calls former WWE Champion The Ultimate Warrior 'poison' and 'cancer' of the locker room

Jim Ross recently spoke about The Ultimate Warrior on his podcast - Grilling JR. The WWE veteran stated that Warrior was not very well-liked backstage and even someone like Bobby Heenan who was very amicable, did not find Warrior likeable. Adding that Ultimate Warrior was not a good guy.

While talking about Warrior, Jim Ross stated that he wasn't built for the locker room and usually behaved in a very arrogant and selfish manner. Ross also stated that The Ultimate Warrior was a problem child and was against Warrior's return to WWE. He stated that there was no need to bring 'poison' into the locker room.

He was a problem child. He had a limited skill set. I’m not going to fall in love with this 8 by 10. Why do you want to bring in a poison in your locker room who has marginal wrestling skills who always wants something different, something better. He was irrational. Again, the cancer in the locker room, there was enough of those. You already have enough of them just based on the normal course of business. You eliminate the cancers. You don’t want that in your locker room. Sometimes you have to bite the bullet.

