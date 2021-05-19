WWE Rumor Roundup: Veteran says McIntyre should leave for Hollywood, Reigns to face 7-time champion next? Two big stars injured (18th May 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest rumors and backstage stories from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take a look at two big injuries that took place at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, what the future might hold for Roman Reigns, and much more.

This article will also take a look at why a veteran wants Drew McIntyre to leave the company. So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest stories of the day:

#5 Vince Russo says Drew McIntyre should leave WWE for Hollywood

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said Drew McIntyre is being currently wasted by the company. The veteran claimed that through no fault of his own, the former WWE Champion has been reduced to becoming an insignificant part of the company.

Russo blames WWE for not knowing how to build stars anymore. He said that McIntyre needs to follow John Cena and The Rock and move to Hollywood once his contract is over with WWE as it seems like the company does not care about him.

''Absolutely, positively, at this point, Drew McIntyre means nothing,'' said Russo. "They don't know how to make stars larger than life anymore. They don't know how to do it. Bro listen, guys like Drew McIntyre, here's what you need to do - you need to go to acting classes, start taking acting seriously. You need to get a good agent, you need to just get the exposure until your contract is up.''

Russo said that Drew McIntyre could be a legitimate action movie star if he so chooses. There is always the chance that he wouldn't want to leave WWE because he loves wrestling too much. But given the way WWE is failing to build stars, he will only be holding himself back if he stays with the company, according to Russo.

