Welcome to yet another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you all the top news and rumors of the day.

CM Punk has once again spoken about having a match in the WWE while Dominik Mysterio has broken character to heap praise on Seth Rollins. We have an exciting update on one of the members of RETRIBUTION but before we get to all that, here are the headline-makers of the day:

Vince McMahon drops title match from WWE Payback

Keith Lee made his Monday Night RAW debut this week and will now be facing Randy Orton at WWE Payback this Sunday. The match was confirmed on RAW after the Legend Killer attacked Drew McIntyre and was then confronted by Keith Lee.

On the Sportskeeda Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue reported that Vince McMahon is the one behind this match. He added that the WWE Chairman canceled the big plans of another title match between Orton and McIntyre.

Talking about Vince McMahon ripping the RAW script and changing multiple things, Colohue said:

"Completely true to my knowledge. I have multiple sources saying so, and that's before we get to whatever sources the rumors in question have originated from, but at the same time, they knew it was going to happen. The Creative team was fully aware that Vince McMahon was going to turn up and start ripping things up as it was described to me a couple of hours beforehand.

The show was always going to be chaotic because they desperately needed matches at Payback, and they hadn't announced any because they had only planned about half the card out. That's why they dropped McIntyre vs. Orton, which was supposed to be on that card and put Keith Lee in. That was Vince doing that."

With McIntyre out for the time being because of Randy Orton's three vicious punt kicks, it would be interesting to see how things shape up on the pay-per-view and in the immediate aftermath as well.