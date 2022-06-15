WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon no longer interested in pushing RAW star, Legend to return for big SummerSlam match, Plans for Roman Reigns as unified world champion

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting reports revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Theory.

Roman Reigns became the unified WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Brock Lesnar. The company reportedly had big plans for The Tribal Chief, which were affected by Reigns' new contract, which allows him to work fewer dates and isn't as active as he was earlier.

3) WWE's plan for Roman Reigns as the unified WWE Universal Champion

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes According to a source, the creative decision to unity the titles was with the understanding it would allow Roman Reigns to appear on BOTH shows more regularly.



As per WrestleVotes, the company wanted The Tribal Chief to be present on both RAW and SmackDown despite being the blue brand's member. They unified the two world championships so that Reigns could show up on both shows.

However, he signed a new contract with the company, which has allowed him to appear less on television.

"According to a source, the creative decision to unity the titles was with the understanding it would allow Roman Reigns to appear on BOTH shows more regularly. Maybe that wasn't the best decision," reported WrestleVotes.

Despite working less, it is clear that the company wants The Tribal Chief's presence to be felt on both the shows. Reigns will be putting the championships on the line in a match against Riddle this week on SmackDown.

2) Vince McMahon has apparently given up on Ciampa

As per WrestlingNews.co, the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has given up on Ciampa's push. The former NXT Champion was recently called up to RAW, where he had a brief unexplained feud with Mustafa Ali and acted as a henchman for Theory and The Miz.

This week on RAW, he resembled an enhancement talent in his match against Riddle. The once 'backbone' of NXT did not even enter on his theme music. This could signify that he is being viewed as a mere enhancement talent to help put other superstars over.

1) John Cena to return for a match against Theory at SummerSlam?

John Cena @JohnCena Theory @_Theory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69 Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu…

The Champ is set to return to RAW this month to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut. There is a belief that his return will set up a match against US Champion Theory at SummerSlam. The two have been teasing a match against one another on social media, and it may finally happen.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the word right now is that Cena will face Theory at SummerSlam. The latter is the youngest United States Champion in WWE, and a match against one of the most iconic champions, John Cena, would help him get over.

