WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon's 'distasteful idea' rejected, real reason why Otis lost MITB contract and more - 30th October 2020

WWE Hell In A Cell is behind us, and the focus is now on Survivor Series. However, there are still a few things from the PPV to be cleared, and we have a big update on why Otis lost his Money In The Bank contract to The Miz.

In today's WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at Paige's rant against WWE as the company starts taking over Superstar's Twitch accounts, what Vince McMahon asked The New Day to stop doing, and more.

Before we get to that, let us take a look at the top headline-makers of the day:

#5 Real reason why WWE took the MITB contract away from Otis

WWE Universe was stunned when Otis won the Money In The Bank contract earlier this year. Fans wondered if it was the right decision, but the big question always remained about how he would cash it in.

With options diminishing almost every week, WWE finally decided to take the contract away from Otis and hand it to The Miz.

Dave Meltzer noted on the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the plan had more to do with Tucker turning heel. He reports that WWE understood that Otis failing to win the title off Roman Reigns would do him no good, and there was no plan for him to beat the Universal Champion as well. He noted:

"The other major storyline was The Miz winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, beating Otis, when Tucker turned on Otis. The reality is that the briefcase on Otis had a booking problem. It's okay for a heel to be embarrassed to blow the nearly automatic title win, or a face like John Cena who is established. But Otis failing, especially with Reigns as champion, does him no good and while he could beat Reigns and they could make a star, nothing they do right now indicates that direction. Tucker turning on him against Reigns would have been more powerful, but this was a different way to do it."

The Miz is now expected to cash in the contract on Randy Orton soon. The Viper won the WWE Championship at WWE Hell In A Cell last Sunday after beating Drew McIntyre.