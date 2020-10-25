Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the latest rumors and stories from the world of WWE for you. Hell in a Cell is just a day away and the WWE Universe is excited to see the big matches lined up for the show.

Roman Reigns will be taking on Jey Uso for the Universal Championship in an 'I Quit' HIAC match. As the two cousins collide at the upcoming PPV, another cousin of Roman Reigns looks to be set to join WWE soon. We will talk in detail about this possible new member of WWE and much more.

So without further ado, let us jump into the biggest stories of the day:

#5 Backstage chaos in WWE because of Otis

As reported earlier, a lot of the backstage personnel are not in favor of Otis continuing as Mr. Money in the Bank. However, it is Vince McMahon who is Otis' biggest fan and wants to push the Heavy Machinery member.

WON has reported that the reason why nothing was advertised on SmackDown was that there was a lot of chaos backstage and the show was being re-written. The prime segment which caused these problems was the one involving Otis and his MITB briefcase.

Here is what Cagesideseats reported:

According to the Observer, the reason WWE didn’t advertise anything for SmackDown until late was because they were rewriting the show just the day before. They also say the Otis trial is the reason for all the chaos and it was the top concern for the show. Triple H was also apparently brought in to help with it the show.

It will be interesting to see what WWE's final decision in regard to Otis is going to be and if he will continue to be the MITB holder or not.