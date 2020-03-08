WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar wants to put over former NXT Champion, 4 Superstars heading to AEW and more – 7 March 2020

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Brock Lesnar

In today's WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at the big match added to the Elimination Chamber on Sunday. With just hours left for the pay-per-view, the fitness of one Superstar involved is still unknown and that could play a huge role in the outcome of the match.

Before we head to the Elimination Chamber rumors, let us take a look at the two headline-makers of the day:

Brock Lesnar wants to put over former NXT Champion

Brock Lesnar is set to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 with his WWE Championship on the line. While the match is one the WWE Universe has been waiting for, it looks like Lesnar has been waiting for it too.

Sportskeeda's very own, Tom Colohue spoke about the match on the latest episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast and reported that Lesnar is keen on putting McIntyre over. He is really invested in this storyline and there is a huge amount of respect between the two as per Colohue.

In addition to that, when you hear the crowd chanting one more time, Brock Lesnar heard it, Lesnar got up. He showed for it. Lesnar is doing everything he can to put Drew McIntyre over and he's been doing that since the Royal Rumble match. Brock is really invested in this and it's great to see. It really shows the amount of respect between the two men and it really shows how good a match we're going to get.

4 WWE Superstars heading to All Elite Wrestling?

Many WWE Superstars have joined All Elite Wrestling in the last year and it looks like 4 more are set to join the new promotion. Matt Hardy, Luke Harper and The Revival are the latest Superstars being linked with AEW.

All Elite Wrestling have been teasing the signing of Matt Hardy and Luke Harper for the past few days and both are very likely to join the promotion this summer. Adding to that, The Revvial are at the end of their contracts and reports suggest that they have no plans of re-signing with WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT