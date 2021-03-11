WWE Rumor Roundup: WrestleMania 37 plan for Bobby Lashley, Big name returns after 9 years, Former World Champion accused of 'misguiding' Brock Lesnar - 11th March 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE to our readers. In today's edition, we will take a look at what is in store for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, among other topics.

There has been a lot of speculation on who Lashley will face at WrestleMania, and things might become clear after the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view. We will also take a look at why Brock Lesnar could not fit in with the WWE locker room during his first stint with the company.

So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the most interesting WWE stories of the day:

#5 Who will WWE Champion Bobby Lashley face at WrestleMania 37?

Less than five weeks away.



Who’s gonna step into the spotlight?



The All Mighty will be waiting. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QDlUSSKdc9 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 9, 2021

It was reported a few days ago that WWE is planning to have a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The two men fought in a hard-hitting battle on RAW this week, which ended in a no-contest.

WrestlingNews.co have now reported that the match between the friends-turned-foes at Fastlane will be the number one contenders' match to decide Lashley's WrestleMania 37 opponent. It was also revealed that it will be The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre who will take on The Almighty at WrestleMania this year.

WrestlingNews.co was told that the Last Man Standing stipulation was decided on Monday morning and it will be announced that the winner of McIntyre vs. Sheamus will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. As of this writing, the plan is for McIntyre to challenge for the title at Mania.

Drew McIntyre lost the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. The Miz cashed in his MITB contract soon after McIntyre was brutally assaulted by Lashley at the end of the event.

McIntyre has been occupied with his rivalry with Sheamus over the past few weeks. But it looks like he will finally get a shot to regain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

