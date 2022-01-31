WWE Rumor Roundup: WrestleMania plan for Ronda Rousey, Backstage update on WWE title direction, & More (January 30, 2022)

We're back with another exciting WWE Rumor Roundup.

This year's Royal Rumble included some newsworthy and polarizing booking decisions. Following Ronda Rousey's return and subsequent Rumble win, a report has highlighted what could be in store for her at WrestleMania 38.

Meanwhile, the WWE Championship changed hands during the recently-concluded event as well. Today's edition features two conflicting updates on the future of Monday Night RAW's world title picture. Additionally, there are backstage notes about which names produced all the matches from Royal Rumble.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into these rumors.

#3. Ronda Rousey may target the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion for WrestleMania

Most speculation heading into the Women's Rumble indicated that Rousey would win the 30-person contest to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. After all, the two women had a high-profile feud from 2018 to 2019, which never resulted in a singles match.

However, multiple reports suggest that the former UFC fighter will soon head to SmackDown for a storyline featuring Charlotte Flair instead. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Rousey's presence on the blue brand would be "to throw a major bone to Fox."

"Rousey is back in WWE for a substantial run and not just for the Rumble and WrestleMania. She will be part of SmackDown, although she may appear on Raw shows at times to help boost ratings. Her being on Smackdown is to throw a major bone to Fox which had hoped for both Rousey and Brock Lesnar to be regulars on the show," wrote Meltzer.

Additionally, a Fightful Select report stated that Charlotte Flair had pushed to have a feud against Ronda Rousey for months.

While most fans prefer Becky Lynch as their pick to face the returning star, Flair also has a history with Rousey. They had a one-on-one match at Survivor Series 2018 that ended via disqualification. And more recently, The Baddest Woman on the Planet eliminated Charlotte from the Women's Rumble to win an early ticket to WrestleMania.

#2. Higher-ups' stance on plans for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania

Wrestle Tracker @wrestletracker1



sportskeeda.com/amp/wwe/royal-…



#RoyalRumble

2022 5 Reasons why Paul Heyman turned heel and helped Bobby Lashley win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble 2022 #RoyalRumble 2022 5 Reasons why Paul Heyman turned heel and helped Bobby Lashley win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble 2022sportskeeda.com/amp/wwe/royal-…#RoyalRumble#RoyalRumble2022

The Royal Rumble featured a significant twist for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' saga. The latter interfered in Lesnar's WWE title defense against Bobby Lashley and cost him the gold. Moreover, Paul Heyman betrayed The Beast Incarnate to renew his alliance with Reigns.

While not yet confirmed, it looks like the WrestleMania main-eventers will have one more match soon. This leaves Lashley's future as RAW's world champion up in the air. Despite The All Mighty's recent accomplishments, people in charge may legitimately have no clue what the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania should be, as per WrestleVotes.

Check out the tweet below:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Lesnar had to be the winner here. I’m told they legitimately have no idea what the WWE Title match at Mania is going to be at this point. Avoid the ol pigeon hole. Lesnar had to be the winner here. I’m told they legitimately have no idea what the WWE Title match at Mania is going to be at this point. Avoid the ol pigeon hole.

Interestingly, Ringside News has since claimed that title matches for WrestleMania 38 have been booked for a while. This would also include Bobby Lashley's opponent for The Show of Shows, contrary to WrestleVotes' tweet.

After winning the Men's Rumble, Brock Lesnar is slated to appear on RAW and lay down a challenge for the world title of his choosing. Hopefully, the creative direction for Lashley's championship reign will become more apparent then.

#1. Names of producers for all matches from Royal Rumble 2022

WWE reportedly assigned more than one producer to every bout featured on this year's Royal Rumble card. According to Fightful Select, Petey Williams and Michael Hayes produced the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Hayes was additionally responsible for the Women's Rumble alongside Pat Buck, Fit Finlay and Shane Helms. Molly Holly, who entered the match at No. 27, also helped with the producing side of things in this case.

For the RAW Women's Championship clash that pitted Becky Lynch and Doudrop against each other, the producers were Buck and Shawn Daivari. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was assigned to Hayes and former WWE in-ring competitor Jason Jordan.

The penultimate bout of the event saw Edge and Beth Phoenix team up against The Miz and Maryse. Fightful Select noted that Kenn Doane and on-screen official Adam Pearce assisted as producers here. Pearce also helped out with the Men's Rumble alongside Daivari, Chris Park and Jamie Noble.

Also Read Article Continues below

What was your favorite match from the most recent edition of Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Genci Papraniku