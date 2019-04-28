WWE Rumors: WWE had interesting plans for Luke Harper before he handed in release request

Luke Harper is looking to negotiate his WWE release

What's the story?

Luke Harper handed in a release request a few weeks ago after months of waiting for his return to WWE TV, but it appears that the company actually had plans for Harper before he publicly asked to be severed from WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper was once part of The Wyatt Family when the group were part of a high profile feud with The Shield, but over the past few years, he has fluctuated around WWE's main roster looking for a long-term storyline, which led him and Erick Rowan to the Tag Team Championships last summer.

The duo lost these titles following SummerSlam when Rowan was injured and it was revealed that he would require surgery. Harper was also taken off WWE TV and decided to undergo an operation on his wrist whilst he wasn't being used, which has left him in a position where he has now had these six months added to his contract which was originally set to expire in November.

The heart of the matter

Luke Harper is obviously not happy with his current WWE status, since he returned to WWE at WrestleMania as part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but wasn't part of any of their televised shows in the weeks that followed.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, Luke Harper was originally supposed to step into a feud with Sami Zayn before he opted to publicly address his situation with the company. Zayn returned the night after WrestleMania and has since turned heel and been able to address his own issues with the company in some of the best promos of his career.

What's next?

Luke Harper's on-screen future looks somewhat unclear but it would be very petty of WWE if they decided to punish a talent like Harper and keep him off screen until his release is final.

Do you think Luke Harper's feud with Sami Zayn should have gone ahead? Have your say in the comments section below.