WWE Rumor - Brock Lesnar and several other Superstars may miss WrestleMania

Vince McMahon has already had the headache that came with moving WrestleMania from Tampa Bay to the Performance Center in Florida, since mass gatherings have been banned in an attempt to reduce the impact that COVID-19 has had in the United States.

The other rules imposed have forced WWE to present WrestleMania over two nights on April 4th and 5th. But now it appears that there could be another huge headache in store for the Chairman.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, but the recent update from American President Donald Trump is that he and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau are making plans to completely close the border between Canada and the United States.

This would mean that many WWE stars would find it hard to get to the Performance Center, in particular Brock Lesnar, who lives in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Of course, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to be on Monday Night RAW this coming week so he could head to the United States whilst the border is still open and remain in the country until after WrestleMania, but with many hotels being forced to close as well, it leaves WWE and WrestleMania in a precarious position.

The border isn't shut at present but it is set to close at midnight on Saturday which means that if Lesnar is part of Monday Night RAW, then he would've probably found a place to stay or a way to get around these travel restrictions.

On the flip side, if he doesn't show up and WWE are forced to overlook his return much like Paige's on SmackDown last week, then it could be a huge indication that the company's WrestleMania plans with regards to the Beast Incarnate may once again be up in the air.

It is also worth noting that the border will only be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic, which means that it could be opened before WrestleMania.