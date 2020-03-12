WWE Rumors - 11-time World Champion set to return on the March 23rd edition of RAW

One of the biggest matches that is set to take place at this year's WrestleMania is the grudge match between Edge and Randy Orton.

Randy Orton obliterated Edge a few weeks back on RAW by hitting him with a con-chair-to on his injured neck. Edge had made his in-ring return at Royal Rumble after an absence of nearly 9 years.

The Viper did not just stop at attacking Edge and trying to end his in-ring career again, as he subsequently attacked Edge's friend Matt Hardy as well as his wife Beth Phoenix.

In a twisted explanation, Orton revealed that he had attacked Edge for his own good, as he didn't want him to miss out on the great moments of life by returning to WWE full-time. However, Edge returned to RAW this week and made a major statement by viciously attacking MVP. Unfortunately, Edge will not be on RAW next week as per reports.

Cagesideseats have stated that the Rated-R Superstar will be back on RAW on the March 23rd edition of the show.

Edge had to retire from WWE in 2011 owing to a neck injury and even though he made regular appearances on RAW and SmackDown, he was not cleared to compete. He was also part of a WWE Network show alongside Christian.

Thee have been reports stating that Edge vs Randy Orton will have some unique stipulation added to it at WrestleMania.

Orton and Edge have had a storied past as the two men have not only locked horns on multiple occasions in the past but have also been part of a tag-team, even winning the tag-team Championships.

It is clear that Edge is heavily invested in this feud and wants to leave no stone unturned ahead of his WrestleMania return.