Seth Rollins is set to take on Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the WWE Champion. Despite losing to Kevin Owens earlier that same night, Seth Rollins was the one who emerged as McIntyre's first feud post-WrestleMania.

Money in the Bank 2020 is expected to be headlined by the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending his title against Seth Rollins. The Architect is on his own again, with injuries seemingly dissolving his faction with The AoP and [Buddy] Murphy.

2-time Champion Murphy recently returned to action in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, falling short to WWE legend Rey Mysterio. When asked by Korey Gunz why Mysterio was chosen over Murphy for the match, Tom Colohue expressed optimism over Murphy's future on Dropkick DiSKussions:

"It's a difficult one because we don't know much going on backstage. We don't know if Buddy Murphy didn't want to go to the Corporate Headquarters. I would have liked to see Murphy in that match. We know how much he has to offer. But at the same time, it didn't happen. I have faith in WWE to work well with Murphy because they already have been. We're seeing the disintegration of this faction built around Seth Rollins."

He said that Murphy "worshipping at the altar" of Seth Rollins leaves the door open to possible interference from the Australian at Money in the Bank 2020:

"They didn't help each other, they didn't support each other, but Murphy made sure to worship at the altar of Seth Rollins. It leaves the door open for Murphy to potentially get involved in Seth Rollins' WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre and hopefully, start a feud between the two men"

He revealed that Rollins is 'eager' to get the feud started:

"I know Seth Rollins is eager to get that feud started. That faction was not built as it was without Seth Rollins having a mission. He was involved in the planning of it, he wanted everyone there and he very much wanted to work with Murphy. I can definitely see a lot of good matches between the two of them in the future"

Is the timing right?

Seth Rollins is expected to lose to Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank, particularly since the Scotsman will only be a month into his WWE title reign by then. Rollins is playing the role that AJ Styles played in 2016 and 2019 - as the top Superstar who challenges for the World Championship first.

While Rollins is the right pick, he shouldn't win and is unlikely too. Perhaps a feud with Murphy would be a good spinoff from it and it could benefit both Superstars. However, one could argue that Murphy isn't ready to feud with Rollins just yet.