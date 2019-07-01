WWE Rumors: 4-time world champion back on the road with WWE

This will be a boost to Vince McMahon and WWE's creative team

What's the story?

PW Insider is reporting that Sheamus is on the road with WWE ahead of the upcoming episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live in Texas.

In case you didn't know…

After a two-and-a-half-year tag team run with Cesaro as The Bar, Sheamus was separated from his partner in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

Since then, Cesaro has established himself as a singles competitor again on Raw, while Sheamus has not appeared on SmackDown Live since he teamed with Cesaro & Drew McIntyre in a losing effort against Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods on April 9.

Although “The Celtic Warrior” has not commented on a possible injury during his in-ring absence, worrying reports emerged in May which suggested that he could be winding down his career in the near future due to a spinal stenosis diagnosis and concussion concerns.

Thankfully, WWE legend Batista cleared up the rumors in June when he said that Sheamus has the desire to continue competing and he is waiting on WWE to give him a storyline.

The heart of the matter

WWE’s flagship shows emanate from Texas this week, with Raw taking place in Dallas on July 1 and SmackDown Live taking place in San Antonio on July 2.

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson is reporting that Sheamus is on the road with WWE this week and he is scheduled to be doing a signing on Tuesday morning at the Lackland Air Force Base in Lackland, Texas.

It is worth noting that there has been no word on whether the four-time world champion will appear on television.

What's next?

Judging by Batista’s comments about Sheamus last month, the Irishman has no plans to begin winding down his career any time soon. Expect to see him feature prominently as a singles competitor again upon his return.