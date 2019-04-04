×
WWE Rumors: 44-year-old former Champion teases Wrestlemania 35 match with John Cena

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.21K   //    04 Apr 2019, 00:01 IST

John Cena
John Cena

What's the story?

The biggest mystery surrounding this year's Wrestlemania is: who is John Cena facing?

We have already reported that The Champ was spotted in New York already giving substance to speculation that the multi-time WWE Champion will most certainly have a role to play at the grand stage.

The rumors of his matches have ranged from him facing Kurt Angle to him being the one to interrupt Elias' musical performance at Wrestlemania.

However, a WWE veteran has added a new twist to the ongoing speculation by putting out a rather interesting tweet.

In case you didn't know...

Shane Helms, better known to the WWE Universe as The Hurricane was not only an extremely popular superstar but has also held championships like the cruiserweight title and tag team titles.

Hurricane had left WWE in 2010 and went on to become a huge star in the independent circuit.

Helms returned to WWE in 2018, and now works as a backstage producer for the company.

The heart of the matter

When asked by Taeler Hendrix on which Wrestlemania match the former Cruiserweight Champion was looking forward to, here is what he Tweeted:

While it can be argued that Helms was merely joking; nothing can truly be ruled out for the grandest stage of them all.

What if WWE really is planning a match or even a segment involving the two ring veterans!

It would surely be a treat to watch Helms return to the ring once again as The Hurricane, much like he did when he surprised the fans in the 2018 Royal Rumble match.

What's next?

 Wrestlemania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It is no doubt going to be a historic event with 80,000 lucky fans watching it live.

Also Read: 3 Superstars most likely to replace injured Rey Mysterio in the US Championship match

