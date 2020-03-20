WWE Rumors: A number of WrestleMania 36 plans are being scrapped

Two big matches for WrestleMania 36 are no longer happening.

Special entrances and celebrity appearances have also been called off.

Both annual Battle Royals will not happen this year

It's no secret that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania 36 is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen before. As of this moment the show is still going on, but things are going to be very different from what the company originally had planned for the Showcase of the Immortals.

We already know that WrestleMania will be held inside multiple empty venues, including the WWE Performance Center, instead of a packed Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The show will also take place over two nights, Saturday April 4th and Sunday April 5th, instead of just one. Both those facts have been confirmed and announced by WWE.

We are now starting to get word about a few other changes. Sportskeeda Journalist Tom Colohue has released his latest YouTube video and he is reporting that a number of matches originally scheduled to be on the card, are no longer expected to take place. A US Title vs. Mask match between Andrade and Rey Mysterio appears to be one of them. Meanwhile, a number of multi-superstar matches will no longer be happening.

"What we can expect is the two big battle royals - The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and of course the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal - to be shelved entirely. The only matches announced so far have been one on one matches. The Women's tag match seems very unlikely. There doesn't seem like there are going to be any tag matches on the card as it stands at the moment."

Colohue also says a number of special entrances that were in the works are likely not happening now either. He mentioned Drew McIntyre in particular. A lot of the sets and design features for those entrances were tied into the city of Tampa Bay and they just may not work as well in the new venues.

Finally, a number of celebrity appearances set for WrestleMania were either cancelled by the celebrity or WWE themselves.