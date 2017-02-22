WWE Rumors: Adult film parody based on Montreal Screwjob is in production

That's enough internet for today..

Well, you can’t say it won’t have a lasting legacy

What's the story?

As reported by The 434, a pornographic parody of the infamous Montreal Screwjob is currently in production. The company Brazzers will be leading the way when it comes to creating the project, with no other details yet being released other than a few of the actresses involved in addition to a potential name.

In case you didn't know...

The Montreal Screwjob is one of the most talked about events in the history of professional wrestling. The incident took place back at the 1997 edition of Survivor Series, with Shawn Michaels collaborating with Vince McMahon and a number of other parties to screw Bret Hart out of the WWF Championship.

This took place due to Bret's refusal to drop the title to Shawn, despite the fact that he was heading for WCW.

The heart of the matter

The 434 Facebook page announced the project, crediting Jonathan Escudero for the information. It seems as if the two women in the picture will be portraying Michaels and Hart, meanwhile the gentleman appears to be playing Vince McMahon.

It wouldn't be the first time that a pornographic feature about wrestling took place.

What's next?

The film/feature length product will likely be created over the course of the next few days and weeks, however, there has been no expected release date as of yet. We'll probably be hearing more about the casting as time goes on, with a number of characters still yet to appear.

Sportskeeda's take

Pornography is a funny old business, isn't it? There has been more and more focus on the adult film industry collaborating with the world of professional wrestling over the last few years, but we can't say that we enjoy the lasting impact it will have on the future generation of fans.

It likely won't feature on our viewing schedule anytime soon, but given the nature of the topic, we'd anticipate that many members of the WWE Universe will give it a watch upon its release.

