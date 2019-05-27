WWE Rumors: AJ Styles set for lengthy WWE hiatus?

AJ Styles is reportedly on WWE hiatus

What's the story?

AJ Styles has been one of WWE's most consistent performers over the past few years, but it appears that the former WWE Champion is looking to take a lengthy break from WWE in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles recently lost to Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank when the two stars fought for the Universal Championship in what was considered the match of the night. It has been made apparent that the feud between the two men is over for now so that Rollins can concentrate on the threat of the returning Brock Lesnar.

Styles was moved over to Monday Night Raw as part of the Superstar Shakeup, but it appears that at present he doesn't have a set storyline heading into SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by Cagesideseats, AJ Styles isn't advertised for any WWE shows for the next month outside of Super ShowDown. Styles had quite the altercation backstage with Baron Corbin last week on Raw which has led to rumors that the two stars will do battle in Saudi Arabia, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Speculation now suggests that Styles is looking to take some time off, the former Champion is the father of four children and has been on the road consistently since he signed with WWE back in 2016, so a month away could be what he has been craving.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see if Styles shows up tonight on Monday Night Raw since he isn't actually advertised for tonight's show. Styles could still perform in Saudi Arabia on June 7th though if his match with Baron Corbin is made official.

Do you think Styles will be taking some time off from WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...