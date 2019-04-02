WWE Rumors: Another cancelled WrestleMania plan for John Cena revealed

Will John Cena make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 35?

What's the story?

We don't yet know if John Cena will appear at WWE WrestleMania but we recently found out that there were plans for a potential McIntyre-Cena match at WrestleMania 35 which were later changed.

In case you didn't know?

John Cena's last appearance in WWE came in January where he competed in a Fatal-4-Way match and put over Finn Balor. Since then, Cena has been in Canada shooting for his upcoming film 'Playing With Fire'. We can now confirm that shooting for the film has wrapped up and Cena is now free to make an appearance at WrestleMania this Sunday.

Drew McIntyre has been feuding with Roman Reigns since his return. McIntyre teamed up with Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley in a losing effort against The Shield at WWE Fastlane last month.

The heart of the matter

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned plans for a cancelled WrestleMania match for John Cena which we did not know about. He first mentioned that Cena was originally supposed to face Lars Sullivan, which is already known, before revealing that for a short time, Cena looked set to face Drew McIntyre:

"There has been no mention of Cena, who has always been part of this show, dating back to the idea of his match with Lars Sullivan, and then a smaller plan of McIntyre before Reigns came back."

What's next?

As of now, we don't know if John Cena will be appearing at WrestleMania. Fans definitely want him to be the one to face Kurt Angle instead of Baron Corbin.

As for Drew McIntyre, he's set for a massive singles match with Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows.

