WWE Rumors: Another missing Superstar to return and join the Roman Reigns feud

Lennard Surrao Published Jan 07, 2020

The Usos and Roman Reigns.

The Usos returned on the most recent edition of SmackDown to save Roman Reigns from a beatdown at the hands of Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

The babyfaces now have the numbers advantage over the heels but that may not last long as WWE could get another absent Superstar into the mix.

As revealed by Tom Colohue on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with host Korey Gunz, Robert Roode should ideally be back in another two weeks to rejoin King Corbin and Ziggler.

WWE is expected to build towards a six-man tag team match between the Samoans and the heel team of Ziggler, Corbin and Roode for a PPV after Royal Rumble.

Colohue explained that Roode, who got his first wellness policy strike, should complete his 30-day suspension and be reinserted into the ongoing storyline.

Here's what Tom had to say:

The third guy will almost definitely be Robert Roode. Yes, he’s been out for a while but it was his first offence, it’s a 30-day offence. He will be back, I want to say two weeks? So, I’d imagine, that next week the Usos start to get the upper hand with Roman, maybe it would be Usos and Roman vs. Corbin and Ziggler but then the week after, they will be back, they will start to push for a six-man tag Elimination Chamber/ Fastlane, whichever one that is.

Robert Roode violated WWE's Wellness Policy for the very first time and was handed a 30-day suspension on December 10th. The former NXT Champion was written off TV after Roman Reigns viciously attacked him on the November 29th episode of SmackDown.

WWE can pick up from where they left off and have Roode return to level the playing field again. It could happen on the next week of SmackDown as his suspension technically ends before the upcoming show.