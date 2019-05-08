WWE Rumors: Another title belt set to get a new design?

Daniel Bryan could change the SmackDown tag-team title straps

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Shane McMahon try and give the vacant WWE SmackDown Tag-Team titles. The presentation was interrupted by former SmackDown Tag-Team Champions - The Usos who are now on RAW.

This led to the two teams facing for the SmackDown Tag-Team titles with Erick Rowan picking up the win for his team after hitting a Claw Slam to Jey Uso.

In case you didn't know...

The SmackDown Tag-Team Championships were vacated last week on SmackDown by The Hardy Boyz. This was due to Jeff Hardy's injury which will require surgery, meaning that he faces significant time out.

As for Daniel Bryan, he only returned to WWE television on RAW earlier this week. This was his first appearance in WWE since losing the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Following their big win on WWE SmackDown, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan were asked to pose for photos with their new titles. Daniel Bryan was especially disgruntled by this and vowed to get rid of these leather title belts. Here's what Bryan said as the photo shoot started:

"Did you realize that you're going to have to change and redo all these pictures once we get rid of these leather championship straps. You do realize that don't you?"

You can check out the full video posted by WWE's YouTube channel below:

What's next?

We may already know the identity of Bryan and Rowan's next opponents thanks to a video posted by WWE.

Bryan and Rowan are backstage with their new titles when they are confronted by Otis and Tucker, teasing a feud.